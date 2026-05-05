Follow Up on Administration vs. Ownership

This is just a short follow up on the topic of administration vs ownership, which I discussed yesterday. There’s a huge amount of ground to cover in just how much Donald Trump has willfully and illegally destroyed in his second term, acts which go to the heart of the idea that the president, elected merely for a four year term, owns not only the government but in a sense the country itself. I discussed this with regards to USAID, the Department of Education and so forth. But nowhere is it more clear or is the damage more permanent than in biomedical research and the sciences. There the administration, wholly illegally, has blasted through institutions and processes and national assets that took generations and decades to build. These are latticeworks of expertise, money, experience and connections with the nation’s research universities. They have not only created huge advances in hard sciences and cures. They’ve been been a generator of national power and economic might. A president hired for a four year term had no legal right to destroy these things the American people had created.