Florida GOP Power Couple hit With Allegations of Rape, Three-Way Lifestyle

It’s hard to know where to start with this. But here goes.

Christian Ziegler is the chairman of the Florida Republican party. His wife Bridget is a member of the Sarasota County School Board and cofounder of Moms for Liberty. Today Trident News revealed that Christian Ziegler is currently under criminal investigation after a woman accused him of raping her. The woman filed a complaint with the Sarasota Police Department on October 4th; the alleged rape took place on October 2nd.

The story gets significantly more complicated.

According to the woman’s complaint she was involved in a three year consensual three-way sexual relationship with Christian and Bridget Ziegler. Christian Ziegler recorded videos of the threesome having sex together. Sources told Trident that police have done a forensic examination of Christian Ziegler’s phone, possibly looking for evidence of those videos.

The alleged rape took place when Christian Ziegler and the accuser were alone at the accuser’s home – in other words, without Bridget Ziegler.

As you’d expect both Zieglers are big time “family values” supporters. While Christian Ziegler is more or less contained within the world of Florida politics, Bridget Ziegler is a full blown MAGA star. She is not only a Moms for Liberty co-founder. She also played a key role in the passage of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay Law”. She’s also become a major anti-trans activist and proponent of bringing “religious values” into public schools.

Ron DeSantis is a big fan of Bridget’s. He endorsed her for her school board position and even appointed her to the board that oversees the special administrative district that monitors Disney World.

It is important to note that these are all allegations. The entire story appears to stem from a heavily redacted version of the complaint the accuser filed with Sarastona police. Both Zieglers are refusing comment on the story. Christian Ziegler’s lawyer Derek Byrd says his client will be “completely exonerated.” But his statement concedes that the investigation is on-going.