First Look at the DeSantis/Trump Storm

By
|
March 20, 2023 11:39 a.m.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, under pressure from Trump allies, is taking his first stab at addressing the Trump indictment situation. It shows both his inevitable strategy and the inherent difficulty of the situation. He pleads little knowledge of how it works when you pay “hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just, I can’t speak to that.” But he also insists that Alvin Bragg is a “Soros-funded prosecutor and so he like other Soros funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety.” The approach isn’t surprising: Deep State/Soros yada and also did you hear he paid hush money to a porn star he had sex with?

This is needless to say a hard balance to manage and involves quite a bit of cognitive dissonance. Trump’s supporters clearly think they can grind DeSantis up with this situation even as Trump is clearly hating life. And they may be right.

I think what Trumpers don’t quite grasp in this is that whatever you think of the prosecution or merits of the indictment, at the end of the day it’s about the time Trump had sex with a porn star and then paid hush money to keep her silent. It’s not a good story.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
