Latest
1 day ago
How South Carolina Ended Up With An All-Male Supreme Court
2 days ago
Newly Right-Wing N. Carolina Supreme Court Reverses Its 2022 Gerrymandering Decision
2 days ago
Trump Hugs Up Jan. 6 Insurrectionist At New Hampshire Campaign Stop
3 days ago
Voting Rights Group Sues Florida For Registration Process That Sets Former Felons Up To Fail

Final Day

By
|
April 30, 2023 9:30 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

We’re now at 628 new members on the last day of our annual drive. We made it to our goal of 500 and now passed the revised goal of 600. Huge thanks to everyone who has joined over the last 30 days. We don’t want to be greedy but we want to add as many more as we can on the final day.

The truth is it’s not greedy. The 500 number was a plausible reach goal we thought put us in a position to have the ship not taking on water and moving in the right direction over the course of the year. Joe Ragazzo and I especially sighed a big sigh of relief when we saw that we’d probably hit that goal.

With the the wave of new media site closures and layoffs just over the last week there’s been a little mini-chorus in the media debate of, ‘well those TPM folks really had the secret sauce, knew how to make it work, yada yada’. Well, appreciate the congrats and f— yeah and thank you, media types. But it’s a serious slog every day, running out single after single, I assure you. So driving that number higher still makes a big difference for us. So thanks to everyone who’s joined and if you’re still thinking about it make today the day. Click here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Final Day
    By
    |
    April 30, 2023 9:30 a.m.

    We’re now at 628 new members on the last day of our annual drive. We made it to our goal…

  • The Last Day
    By
    |
    April 28, 2023 12:58 p.m.

    This is the final weekday of our annual TPM membership drive. We’re trying to get to 600 new sign ups…

  • You Have A Moment?
    By
    |
    April 27, 2023 1:51 p.m.

    We’re coming to the end of our annual TPM membership drive. If you’ve been thinking about it but haven’t yet,…

  • Mass Shooter in the Making
    By
    |
    April 27, 2023 11:00 a.m.

    There’s a new filing out in the Jack Teixeira case, written up here by the Times. It’s a government motion…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: