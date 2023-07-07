Latest
By
|
July 7, 2023 1:05 p.m.
From TPM Reader DH

I was reading your column about reaching your fundraising goals, and your explanation of the curious attachment many of your readers have formed with respect to TPM. I’m a retired journalist, and somehow, even though I read the NYT, WaPo, Politico, and other sites daily, I don’t feel the same sense of connectivity with these other journalism sites. Something about TPM has always felt more like writers speaking to a community of readers rather than just firing off the day’s shotgun blast of news with clickbait headlines. I don’t really know what the secret is, but watching you guys raise a half a million dollars is uplifting and inspiring.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
