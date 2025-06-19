Expansion at TPM, Thanks to You

Our Executive Editor John Light discussed these hires already. But I wanted to share with you what we’re doing and how you fit into it. I don’t have to tell you that we are in the midst of a protracted national crisis. By some measures we’ve been in one for a decade. But I’m talking about the one that kicked off on January 20th and has continued, unabated and even accelerating, in various forms ever since. From the start of this we’ve been committed to upping and expanding our game, even within our limited resources, because the moment requires it. You’ve made that possible through your memberships and through your contributions to The TPM Journalism Fund. This week we added two new positions to our roster and two new members of our team. Allegra Kirkland, a TPM alum, has returned to TPM as Deputy Editor. Layla Jones has joined us a reporter.

TPM will always be a small organization. But you are making it possible for us to do more and up our game within the small size which we have no desire to expand out of even if we could. We are acutely aware that our role as a genuinely independent organization – free from the dependencies and vulnerabilities of a larger corporation, the whims of an outside owner, are more important than they’ve been in the past. There are other strategic shifts we’re making, to focus our resources on the kinds of stories that are most important at this moment in history. We’re also expanding our in-person engagement with you through a growing number of in-person events. But fundamentally a news organization justifies itself by creatively, energetically and doggedly reporting the news. So that’s why I’m sharing with you information about the expansion of our team. We have a relationship with you as our readership. You give us resources and we’re responsible for using them wisely. This is what we’re doing.

I want to do more expanding, with your support. But we are also a highly, highly small-c conservative organization. That’s why we’re still here after 25 years. So we won’t do it rapidly or without a high confidence in our ability to sustain it into the future. But I want to because there’s a lot more work to be done and which I think we are uniquely suited to do.