TPM Adds Two New Members To Our Team

TPM will have a new editor and a new reporter next week. This is very exciting for us, allowing us to expand our reporting capacity and, hopefully, reach new audiences during what is a wild moment — both for democracy, and for journalism — with new stories and unprecedented events flying at us by the hour.

We’re able to make these hires thanks to support from our readers. Memberships and contributions to the TPM Journalism Fund are essential to what we do.

Allegra Kirkland is returning to TPM as deputy editor for audience and strategy. Allegra is the politics director for Teen Vogue, where she’s edited for six years, overseeing all aspects of the publication’s political coverage. Before that, she was at TPM for five years, working as a reporter and a senior editor through the 2016 election and for much of Donald Trump’s first term. In her new role, she’ll edit reporters on our day-to-day coverage while also working to expand TPM’s reach and to bring in new audiences.

Layla A. Jones is joining TPM as a reporter in Washington, D.C. She joins us from, most recently, the Philadelphia Inquirer, where she worked as an economic equity reporter covering the 2024 presidential election and, before that, as a reporter on an award-winning feature package, A More Perfect Union, that examined the impact of institutional racism in Philadelphia and beyond. Layla has also worked for WHYY, the Philadelphia Tribune, and as director of communications to a Philadelphia city councilwoman. Layla graduated from Temple University, and recently completed the prestigious Knight-Bagehot Fellowship for Business and Economic Reporting at Columbia University.