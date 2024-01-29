Everyone Has to Make Their Choices

Politico’s ‘West Wing Playbook’ is out tonight with a report about the pro-Palestine “Ceasefire Now’ protestors which are showing up at basically every Biden event.

Here’s the lede of the newsletter which gives a taste of it …

It’s hard for President JOE BIDEN to do anything in public lately without being met by protests over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. What started off as small groups of protesters holding “Free Palestine” posters along the president’s motorcade route has evolved over the past few weeks into more pointed public confrontation. Biden’s big campaign speech last Tuesday on abortion access was interrupted at least 14 times by people chanting “genocide Joe” and “cease-fire now or no vote.” The next day, cease-fire demonstrators shouted over Biden at a United Auto Workers event. At the South Carolina Democratic Party’s “First-in-the-Nation” celebration dinner on Saturday, protesters again interrupted Biden’s speech (two people called for a cease-fire while a third urged Biden to declare a climate emergency). These types of interruptions have become so routine that White House aides now expect the president to be confronted every time he speaks.

I can’t say whether this is precisely accurate but I don’t doubt that it is.

It leaves me thinking, leaves me reminded that we all have to make our choices with where we will be in mid-November of this year and what we’ll have to say for ourselves.