Latest
54 mins ago
What To Know About The Ballot Drop Box Incidents In Oregon And Washington
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Riot police clear the hallway inside the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
4 hours ago
Intelligence Expert Who Aired Early Warnings About Jan 6 Discusses Risks Ahead Of Election
8 hours ago
‘Put Them in Trauma’: Inside a Key MAGA Leader’s Plans for a New Trump Agenda
11 hours ago
Musk’s Attack On Media Matters Could Become ‘Playbook’ Under Trump II

Election Miscellany #1

By
|
October 28, 2024 5:47 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I’m seeing more and more data points and testimonials – from both sides of the aisle – that the Democratic ground game in multiple states is superior to the Republican one, in many cases by a substantial degree. Now it’s Republicans who are starting to say it. For Republicans saying this is itself a get out the vote effort, warning of the danger to shake more Republican voters loose and get them to the polls. But looking at it in toto I think they’re saying it because they mean it.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: