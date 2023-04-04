Don’t Forget! Very Important

Latest
April 4, 2023 7:04 p.m.
A big thank you to the 108 new members who subscribed to TPM since we launched our annual drive yesterday afternoon. We really, really appreciate it. We’ve had a big news day and we’ve got a big election tonight. But I just want to remind you: This is a really important drive for us. Please take a moment to join us right this moment. Just click here. Thank you.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
