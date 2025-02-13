D’oh!: Musky Clown Show Temporarily Disrupts Firings at TTS

More clown show breaking this afternoon out of TTS, the in-show tech consultancy housed within GSA. I told you last night that the new leadership had started firing people yesterday starting with a few dozen probationers — people in their first year on the job who are easier to fire under Civil Service law. But apparently the new bosses are still learning how to do things, most specifically, how to fire people. Yesterday the fired staffers found out about their terminations when they were summoned to hastily arranged meetings in which they were verbally told they were fired. But then people started to notice that the formal letters of termination they were told to expect weren’t showing up in their inboxes. And they couldn’t easily ask their supervisors what was up since their supervisors hadn’t been looped in on the fact that members of their teams had been fired in the first place.

So what happened?

It seems that the new bosses got down to firing people before they learned how you fire people. Finally Thomas Shedd, the Musk associate who was appointed as the new head of TTS, sent a message this afternoon to the whole team that it turns out … well, they’re not quite fired yet. “We don’t yet have the go-ahead from HR,” a presumably somewhat sad-sack Shedd Slacked colleagues a bit after 2 this afternoon.