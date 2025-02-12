Latest
4 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Judicial Branch Swept Up In Trump-Musk Lease Termination Spree 
1 day ago
Durbin Implores Senate GOP To ‘Pause’ On Patel Amid Claims He Covertly Managed FBI Purge
2 days ago
Judge Finds Admin Not Complying With Court Order After Musk, Vance Rail Against Judiciary
5 days ago
Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Expected To Examine Another Treasury System Next Week

From the Trenches

By
|
February 12, 2025 6:31 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I’m told firings have started at TTS (Technology Transformation Services), basically an in house tech consultancy serving the federal govt. It’s housed within GSA. For now it’s hitting probationers, staff brought on in the last year, who have fewer civil service protections. Disproportionately women and minority staffers. So I’d imagine that’s a fringe benefit of the move for Trump appointees. I don’t have exact numbers of those affected. But it seems to be in the dozens who found out this afternoon.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: