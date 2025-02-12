From the Trenches

I’m told firings have started at TTS (Technology Transformation Services), basically an in house tech consultancy serving the federal govt. It’s housed within GSA. For now it’s hitting probationers, staff brought on in the last year, who have fewer civil service protections. Disproportionately women and minority staffers. So I’d imagine that’s a fringe benefit of the move for Trump appointees. I don’t have exact numbers of those affected. But it seems to be in the dozens who found out this afternoon.
