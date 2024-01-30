Latest
DOD Identifies Soldiers Killed in Drone Attack in Jordan

By
|
January 30, 2024 9:21 a.m.
The Department of Defense has identified the three soldiers killed in the drone attack on the undisclosed U.S. base in Jordan. They are Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, GA; Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, GA; and Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA. The three were assigned Fort Moore, Georgia and deployed near the Syrian border as part of the U.S.’s on-going fight against the Islamic State.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
