Latest
8 hours ago
Texas Governor Says Most Gun Crimes Involve Illegally Owned Weapons. That’s Not True For Mass Shootings.
9 hours ago
War In Ukraine Becomes Latest Chapter In The Rise Of The Killer Robots
1 day ago
Alaskan Who Sued To Boot Oath Keeper From Office: We Tried To ‘Not Give Him A Platform For This Kind Of Stuff’
2 days ago
DeSantis’s Latest Stunt Bill Exploits the Limits of Academic Freedom, Experts Say

Dispatch Question

By
|
February 26, 2023 3:49 p.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

For those of you who receive The Dispatch I want to thank you for the responses to my question about your news consumption habits which I included in Friday’s Dispatch. I’ve gotten between three and four hundred of your replies so far. I really can’t express how valuable your comments and replies are. They’re very interesting and gratifying to me personally to read. But more importantly they are really, really valuable for our ability to make decisions about how we run the site and increasingly how we operate and communicate with you beyond just the website itself. They amount to audience research, though a much more personal form of that than the phrase usually describes.

As I said, there’s more than three hundred of them. So I’ve only gotten part of the way through them. I think I’ve replied to all the ones I’ve read, at least to the point of acknowledging. With some I have follow up questions and with some of you I’ve already exchanged a few emails back and forth. I’m going to try to get to all of them over the next couple days.

Thank you.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: