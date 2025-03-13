Rep. Grijalva Dead

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D), a 12-term member of Congress from Arizona’s Seventh District, has died, aged 77, from complications from ongoing cancer treatment. He was diagnosed with lung cancer last year.
