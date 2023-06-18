Did You See?

We’re at 2,988 TPM Readers who’ve contributed in this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. A mere 12 more to get to 3,000! You could be number 3,000 by clicking here!
Also don’t miss these two Juneteenth-themed articles from the TPM archives.
We’re at 2,988 TPM Readers who’ve contributed in this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. A mere 12 more to get to 3,000! You could be number 3,000 by clicking here!
Also don’t miss these two Juneteenth-themed articles from the TPM archives.
The Hidden History of Juneteenth. Why Changing The Way We See The Civil War Will Help Us Preserve Our Country
It’s looking like we’ll hit the $300,000 milestone today in this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. So big thanks for…
I know these pushes may seem like a distraction from the news you come here for. But I assure you…