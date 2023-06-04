Latest
Former Gun Company Executive Explains Roots of America’s Gun Violence Epidemic
Texas Sets Off Right-Wing Bidding War With ERIC Departure
Iowa State Auditor Accuses Republicans Of ‘Corrupt’ Attempt To Block His Investigations
Is John Durham Victim Igor Danchenko Writing A Tell-All?

DeSantis Copycat?

By
|
June 4, 2023 12:43 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

We have another mystery on our hands. Someone bused more than a dozen migrants from El Paso into New Mexico and then put them on a private jet which flew them to Sacramento. They were then dropped off in front of a Catholic church with no pre-arrangement or warning. Like the the DeSantis/Martha’s Vineyard stunt last year the migrants were apparently lured or tricked into getting on the plane. California authorities are now trying to get to the bottom of who was behind it.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
