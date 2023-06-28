Latest
2 hours ago
Republicans Are Once Again Touting Biden Admin Spending They Voted Against
6 hours ago
McCarthy Scrambles To Apologize, Do Damage Control After Questioning Trump’s Strength
1 day ago
Miami Mayor And GOP 2024 Candidate Backtracks, Claims He Actually Does Know About The Uyghurs
1 day ago
Even Some Of The Court’s Independent State Legislature Theory Fans Shied Away In The End

Department of Who Knows?

By
|
June 28, 2023 4:32 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

For the last 24 hours or so Russian military bloggers have been claiming that Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who was at one time the top Russian general in Ukraine and is still one of the top commanders in the theater, had been arrested over his involvement in the Wagner Mutiny. This comes after The New York Times report yesterday that he had advance knowledge of the mutiny. But what gets claimed on these mil blogger Telegram channels means almost nothing. It’s a mix of the very most current information and complete nonsense, lies, propaganda, etc. It means almost nothing if you can’t distinguish one from another. But now the Moscow Times, which is a reputable publication, is reporting it too. But so far it’s only the Moscow Times.

I share this with you partly because it would be a very big deal if it happened but also to caution you that I don’t think we should yet treat it as quite totally confirmed. I also share it to give you a sense of the murkiness of the moment, in which potential arrests of some of the highest ranking military officers in the country may or may not have happened and no one seems to be quite sure.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Department of Who Knows?
    By
    |
    June 28, 2023 4:32 p.m.

    For the last 24 hours or so Russian military bloggers have been claiming that Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who was at…

  • Driving Very Strongly
    By
    |
    June 28, 2023 12:36 p.m.

    We are just forty contributors away from 4,000 TPM Reader/contributors so far in this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. And…

  • Wait: Was SCOTUS Awesome All Along?
    By
    |
    June 28, 2023 11:42 a.m.

    Increasingly over recent months and years I and many others have been arguing that the current Supreme Court is fundamentally…

  • It’s Happening Again
    By
    |
    June 28, 2023 9:52 a.m.

    More instances of Stolen (Infrastructure) Valor, now from Republican senators hyping Biden administration spending they voted against. Now it’s broadband…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: