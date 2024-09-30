Dems’ Pivot to Texas and Florida

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) walks to a closed-door, classified briefing for Senators at U.S. Capitol Building on February 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Officials from the Department of Defense and the intelligence community briefed senators after the U.S. military shot down four objects in North American airspace within eight days, including one government officials said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. Members of Congress are demanding more information from the Biden Administration. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

After days of hints at it, Democrats are now making a serious foray into Florida and Texas in a last-ditch effort to hold on to their Senate majority. Before calling it “last-ditch,” I wondered what to call it. Is that too pessimistic? Too optimistic? I’m really not sure. You know the background. Democrats went into this cycle with an almost historically bad map. One seat in West Virginia was, by universal agreement, hopeless. Beyond that preordained loss, Democrats had incumbents up in a several of the swing states and new candidates trying to hold existing seats in other swing states. On the other side of the ledger there were no obvious pick-up opportunities. Starting from those inauspicious beginnings, the Democrats’ map has held up remarkably well. In all but one case, Senate Democratic candidates go into the last month of the campaign either favorites or strong contenders. That one exception is Montana, where Jon Tester is now a decided underdog. Which brings us to Florida and Texas.

Are these races really plausible?