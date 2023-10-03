Latest
34 mins ago
Smart Point
2 hours ago
Supreme Court Sounds Disinclined To Rubber Stamp 5th Circuit Extremism In CFPB Case
2 hours ago
Coup, Me? Never! Trump Argues Against Disqualification Clause
4 hours ago
McCarthy Puts Speakership On The Line With Quick Vote On Gaetz’s Mutiny

Dems Make Their Offer: Nothing

By
|
October 3, 2023 11:45 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

The different parties are lining up on this Speakership showdown. House Democrats position appears unanimous and categorical. No help for McCarthy whatsoever. Every member of the caucus will vote to oust McCarthy.

A couple points.

Point One: If you’re wondering, yes, I’m a bit less clear how McCarthy holds on with the news of the morning. It’s not this move by the Dems. I assumed that. It’s the moves inside the GOP caucus. All that said, I don’t think the big picture has changed. Once Gaetz and co oust McCarthy they need to replace him with someone else. The House is frozen in place until there is a new Speaker. For the reasons I’ve outlined over the last couple days I think it will be extremely difficult for Republicans to get to unanimity minus four for any other potential speaker. The biggest backstop for McCarthy is the undeniable fact that ousting McCarthy means a big, big increase in power for Gaetz and his faction of the Freedom Caucus.

Point Two: The Democrats’ decision shouldn’t surprise us. In parliamentary terms, this is how it’s supposed to work. If a parliamentary leader can’t command a majority he loses power. The ability to command that majority is the basis of being a parliamentary leader. It’s also easy to forget just how much ill-will McCarthy has courted from the Dems. By any objective measure McCarthy’s Speakership and Speakership-in-Waiting have been an absolutely scorched earth march against the Democrats. This gets obscured by people saying, not unreasonably, that he’s had little choice. But it’s still totally scorched earth.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • What’s Next
    By
    |
    October 3, 2023 3:24 p.m.

    Kevin McCarthy lost the first procedural vote. It now seems almost certain that he’ll lose the real vote and be…

  • Smart Point
    By
    |
    October 3, 2023 3:02 p.m.

    Just a quick point while we’re in between votes on Kevin McCarthy’s speakership. In an interview with the Washington Post,…

  • The Latest (January Replay)
    By
    |
    October 3, 2023 2:15 p.m.

    The latest news suggests that Kevin McCarthy simply does not have the votes to survive today’s challenge from Matt Gaetz….

  • The (Like a) Dog Who Won’t Bark
    By
    |
    October 3, 2023 1:54 p.m.

    A TPM Reader asked me last night how much of this is shaking out in the way it is because…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: