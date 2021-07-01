Defying McCarthy’s Ban

Kevin McCarthy overnight threatened to take committee assignments away from any member of his caucus who agreed to serve on the new Jan 6 select investigative committee. That’s the equivalent of the death penalty for a member of a political party. Liz Cheney has just agreed to join the committee at the invitation of Speaker Pelosi.

Pelosi just announced these members in a just released announcement.

Chair Bennie Thompson: Chair of Homeland Security Committee

Chair Zoe Lofgren: Chair of Committee on House Administration

Chair Adam Schiff: Chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Rep. Pete Aguilar, House Administration and Appropriations Committees

Rep. Liz Cheney, Armed Services Committee

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Armed Services Committee

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Oversight and Judiciary Committees

Rep. Elaine Luria, Navy veteran, Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees