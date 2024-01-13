Latest
2 days ago
‘Downright Disgraceful’ Jan. 6 Deniers Inspired A Capitol Police Officer To Run For Congress
2 days ago
Secret Recording Shows NRA Treasurer Plotting to Conceal Extravagant Expenses Involving Wayne LaPierre
3 days ago
Appellate Court Keeps Alive Case Of ‘Reform’ Prosecutor Suspended By DeSantis 
4 days ago
DC Appeals Court Needles Trump On Immunity While Leaving Trial Date an Open Question

Darkness and Foreboding

By
|
January 13, 2024 3:02 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I don’t generally have much time for scene-setter pieces like this one from the Times. Not a criticism exactly, just not a form that I have much use for. But this piece from Iowa by Lisa Lerer does manage to capture a sense of foreboding that is very much part of this election cycle. And it fits particularly for Iowa Republicans, the particular flavor of darkness and pessimism. Iowa is a very old state and obviously a very rural one. But what’s interesting in this piece is that there are very few voices that are just straight up for Trump, despite the fact that Trump is completely dominating the race. That’s key.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: