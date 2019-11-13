Latest
3 hours ago
Dem Trolls Jim Jordan: ‘President Trump Is Welcome To Take A Seat Right There’
5 hours ago
Trump Fires Warning Shot At Intelligence IG After First Public Impeachment Hearing
5 hours ago
Only 3 House GOP Inquisitors Pushed Conspiracy Theories At Impeachment Hearing

Dangerous When Cornered

By
|
November 13, 2019 10:27 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Coming off today’s hearing Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing appeared on Lou Dobbs show this evening pushing a noxious set of bananas conspiracy theories about George Soros controlling the State Department and the FBI.

These may sound funny or loopy. But they are right out of the propaganda mills of Hungary’s Viktor Orban and other rightist anti-Semitic movements in Eastern Europe. Indeed, it’s basically the same set of conspiracy theories which led to Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell being banished from Fox a year ago.

I was the first one to highlight what he’d said and what was behind it. That was also on Lou Dobbs show. Farrell’s rhetoric and theories were identical to those which had only a short time earlier inspired the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

DiGenova and Toensing didn’t use the same “Soros-occupied State Department” line which is a reference to stock phrases used in neo-Nazi and white supremacist literature. But it’s the same argument, with the same origins.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: