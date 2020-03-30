Latest
20 mins ago
Trump Claimed Virus Would ‘Go Away.’ Now He Says 100K Deaths Would Be ‘Very Good Job.’
1 hour ago
Trump Openly Admits Voting Reforms In COVID Relief Bill Would Endanger Republicans
1 hour ago
What Happens If Workers Cutting Up the Nation’s Meat Get Sick?

A World Beyond Imagination

By
|
March 30, 2020 12:33 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.
TPM Reader SG wonders aloud who is in charge of planning beyond the immediate reactionary panicked COVID-19 response.

So where is this headed? What is the endgame?

Nobody is talking about it.

What will life in a US city look like in July? September? We read in the news that the “peak” is expected mid-late April. But what does that even mean? I guess that is the peak assuming the continuation of social distancing guidelines in place now. But that has to end at some point. When is that? What happens then?

Seems as soon as we start getting back to some semblance of normal, the spread will just start taking off again. Hotspots will pop up. And given the spread by asymptomatic carriers, once a hotspot breaks out, it’s pretty much too late to control without locking everything down again. Is that where we are headed, a game of whack-a-mole as hotspots pop up and get tamped back down, while the rest of the country tries their best to get back to normal? …

The news cycle is focused on the near term. The federal government is entirely reactionary, behind the curve. Who is planning for the long-term? Where is this headed?

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: