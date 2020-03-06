COVID-19 Outside the Paywall

We’ve already been doing this informally in recent days. But we’ve decided to place all COVID-19 material we publish outside the Prime paywall. Our assumption is that we will continue this as long as the country remains in the current national public health crisis footing.

I would be remiss if I did not make clear to our regular readers that doing this takes away from us our primary tool for retaining members and driving new sign-ups. So if you’ve been thinking about becoming a member or are a lapsed member or have been considering upgrading to Ad Free now would be a great time.