COVID-19 Coverage Outside the Paywall

By
|
March 9, 2020 3:45 p.m.
A quick reminder. On March 6th we announced we’re moving everything we publish about the COVID-19 crisis in front of our Prime paywall. We plan to do this as long as the period of acute crisis lasts. As I explained here in more detail, this leaves us a bit exposed as a company since our paywall is our main tool for sustaining and growing our membership numbers. So if you’ve considered joining and have the means to do so now would be a great time!

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
