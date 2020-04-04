Latest
10 mins ago
Biden Has Spoken To Sanders, Obama About Choosing His Vice President
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: President Donald Trump stops to talk to the media about the shooting in a California Mosque as he makes his way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House as he travels to Green Bay Wisconsin for a campaign rally on April 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. The President was traveling on the night of the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
33 mins ago
In Late Night Retribution, Trump Boots IG Who Alerted Congress To Whistleblower Complaint
19 hours ago
The National Stockpile: Born From The Pages Of A Thriller

Confiscated Supplies at Ports and Airports

By
|
April 4, 2020 1:26 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Here’s something I’m looking for more information about. If you see published reports or know directly about instances, please email us. There have now been a number of reports of states or large institutional buyers purchasing PPE from abroad (mainly China) and then having the shipments confiscated by customs officials at US ports or airports. Again, not large Amazon orders, big, big governmental or institutional shipments.

The clearest explanations I’ve seen are that they are being confiscated by the federal government to be distributed or used according to national priorities. In itself, there’s a strong logic to that. The federal government really should be directing the global response. But that suggestion is at least in tension with the clearly stated goal and apparent practice of allowing private sector distributors to manage allocation through commercial transactions. And there should at least be some clarity or explanation of why this is happening and what plans or standards are being used for distribution.

One more point. We are definitely in the pandemic equivalent of the fog of war. People don’t know what’s happening; large institutions are directly accessing global markets for the first time; there’s confusion. I don’t think any reports can be taken at face value. But I’ve seen too many reports of this to think it’s merely confusion or a few one-offs.

If you see local press reports or if you have information yourself please let me know as soon as possible.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: