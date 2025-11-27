© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
11.27.25 | 1:19 pm

No one should lose sight of the fact that the National Guard was only in Washington, DC as part of an extended political messaging stunt. They are there because of a legal lacunae created by the district’s non-statehood and consequent lack of democratic sovereignty. The shooter (the man in custody is suspected of but not proven to be that person) is guilty of the attack and the carnage surrounding it. Donald Trump is responsible for them. This episode is the collateral damage of, downstream of Trump abusing his powers as President.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
