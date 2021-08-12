Latest
Colleges and Universities

By
|
August 12, 2021 3:26 p.m.

The Chronicle of Higher Education is compiling a list college and universities that are requiring vaccination for at least some students and faculty for the coming school year.

See if you can see a pattern.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) is editor and publisher of TPM.
