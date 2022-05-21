Latest
Christian Nationalism’s Central Role In The Election Truther Movement

By
|
May 21, 2022 6:14 a.m.

Journalist Sarah Posner discussed her recent article for TPM, “How Christian Nationalism And The Big Lie Fused To Fuel Doug Mastriano’s Candidacy,” on MSNBC last night. Watch:

Author
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
