Latest
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tim Kaine reveals his party's new logo during an event in the Jack Morton Auditorium on the campus of George Washington University September 15, 2010 in Washington, DC. Kaine revealed the logo after an event to drum up excitement ahead of the November midterm elections.
58 mins ago
Democratic National Convention Delayed A Month Due To COVID-19
59 mins ago
GOPers Intro Bill To Punish Purveyors Of False Info About Coronavirus — From Other Countries
1 hour ago
Pelosi Forms House Committee To Oversee Admin’s Coronavirus Response

The Looming Cash Crisis Facing Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: A security guard wears a face mask while standing outside shuttered shops and a 'For Lease' sign amid the global coronavirus pandemic on (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By
|
April 2, 2020 1:08 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

I wrote last week about how the economic relief package known as the CARE Act is severely lacking. One particularly troubling aspect is that the Small Business Administration is tasked with overseeing a $350 billion dollar fund designed to provide cash for small businesses so they can avoid laying people off. This is problematic because it’s something like 10 times the volume of emergency loans they usually deal with on an annual basis. 

The devil is in the details, but the gist of that fund, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, is that businesses with fewer than 500 employees can apply for a loan. At the end of the set period of time, if the employer has not laid anyone off, the loan is completely forgiven. There are of course a host of details about how much money a business can receive and some other things but they are irrelevant for the purposes of this post.

There are two potential major issues. The first is that this is simply not enough money. Yesterday’s very bad manufacturing data, combined with back-to-back record setting unemployment figures paint a grim picture. There simply will not be enough consumption. This could be addressed with additional stimulus but Mitch McConnell is already tossing cold water on that.

The more immediate issue is getting cash to the businesses who need it now. And banks are already saying they aren’t ready for this. While the U.S. Treasury and the SBA back the loans, it’s banks who actually accept applications and dole out the money. And they are saying they have both operational and technical questions about the program which is supposed to launch tomorrow.

This from the Politico article gets to the heart of the matter:


“The choice in administering the program is binary: If the primary goal is to make many loans in a short period of time, then the process must be automated, and the lender must be able to rely on a borrower attestation,” the banks told Treasury. “If the primary goal is for the loans to be underwritten to ensure on the front end that all program requirements are met, then lenders will need to establish a process — which will necessarily be manual — to ensure that payroll calculations and other requirements are met. This in turn will entail a delay of weeks or months as lenders establish the necessary policies and procedures and train their personnel.”

 

TL;DR: If the goal is speed, the application and verification process has to be automated. If the primary goal is making sure the “right” people get the money, it needs to be manual. But banks say they can’t have a speed-oriented goal, with a manual process.

This is of critical importance because small businesses do not carry a lot of cash, often no more than a month or two. As Josh mentioned previously, we at TPM understand this very well as we are a small business ourselves and we frequently deal with other vendors who are small businesses.

This issue is not all that different from the seemingly never-ending debate about means testing. In times of economic crisis, people need cash. They don’t need debt relief or tax credits or loans-that-convert to grants. They need cash. Cash is the lifeblood of the economy that makes it go. The simpler the mechanism to get people and businesses the cash, the better. Speed and volume are by far the most important aspects of a relief program.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: