Candidate Under Investigation in PA Road Fatality is Vice Chair of CPAC

By
|
July 26, 2021 5:25 p.m.

You see this story about the gubernatorial candidate from Pennsylvania who’s being investigated for his involvement in a fatal motorcycle accident. He apparently drove for miles after the accident with the motorcycle stuck to the front of his car. Charlie Gerow insists he wasn’t the “cause” of the accident. As I said, his role in the accident is currently being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

But TPM Reader BH points out that Gerow is not just a candidate for governor. He’s the Vice Chair of the American Conservative Union, the group that puts on CPAC.

In fact, that’s more or less all ACU does these days. He even addressed CPAC’s get together down in Texas just a couple weeks ago. When I saw this I figured maybe ACU/CPAC has a bunch of Vice Chairs. But actually not. ACU’s website lists two members of the organization’s Board of Directors: Chairman Matt Schlapp and Vice Chair Charlie Gerow.

Small world.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
