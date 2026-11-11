BREAKING: WSJ Says NVIDA Prepping to Boot Jensen Huang

The Journal report (paywall) came out just before 6 p.m. The lede says the board is “preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, its founder and chief executive after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. The board is preparing to meet as soon as today to determine his future, people familiar with the matter said.”
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