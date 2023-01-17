Latest
Breaking: Failed GOP Candidate Arrested For Gunfire At Dem Homes

Solomon Pena, New Mexico House candidate
Solomon Pena, New Mexico House candidate (Twitter: @SolomonPena2022)
By
|
January 16, 2023 7:47 p.m.

We reported earlier this month about a number of shootings at the homes and offices of Democratic lawmakers in the Albuquerque region over the course of December and early January. Now Albuquerque Police Department has arrested Solomon Pena, a unsuccessful state house candidate in 2022, for the shootings.

From the Albuquerque Journal

The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested Solomon Pena, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for House District 14 seat in the South Valley, in connection with the shootings at local Democratic politicians’ homes, the police chief announced Monday afternoon.

“Pena, an unsuccessful legislative candidate in the 2022 election, is accused of conspiring with, and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators,” Chief Harold Medina said.

Read the Journal’s full story here.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
