Following up on the post below about this Senate border bill. However this goes I suspect it will go quickly. No one in the Senate wants to get caught out on the losing side of it. With that in mind Politico’s Burgess Everett just reported that Sen. John Thune says he’s “still reviewing the text and I think James Lankford worked as hard as he could to get the best deal under the circumstances.”

Hardly a ringing endorsement, to put it mildly. And Thune was apparently involved with the negotiations. I think Republican senators will fall in line behind Trump (who’s the real mover here) and not put their House colleagues in a bind. But that’s not totally clear yet.

I would note that even if this goes down to defeat it’s still a good result for Democrats. They put forward a bill with provisions Republicans demanded. Trump ordered his flunkies to vote against it.

There is apparently a meeting of Senate GOP leaders now and then a meeting of the full caucus afterwards. We may know where this is going by later tonight.