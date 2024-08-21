Latest
‘The Next 77 Days’: Dem Speakers Urge Voters To Not Get Complacent
1 day ago
Republican State Officials Do Trump’s Election Denying Prep Work For Him
2 days ago
Democrats Remind Voters What Normal Looks Like 
2 days ago
George Santos Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

Booooooom!!!! Thank You, Folks

By
|
August 21, 2024 10:17 a.m.
Well, there it is. We just flew past our goal of raising $500,000 in this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. We’re currently at $503,822. I want to say just a big, big thank you. We started this year’s drive with a relative confidence we could hit this mark. But you simply never know. Each year people’s moods are different. The economy is different. And these are just very big numbers. Each new time is really like a trust fall all over again. I personally want to thank the whole TPM team whose collective work this result is based on. The site promos will stay up a bit longer. And of course you are very welcome to continue contribute. Every extra dollar will be put to very good use. But this was our critical goal. So this will be my last post pitching you on this year’s drive.

Truly, we thank you. I thank you. We couldn’t be happier and prouder.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
