Bloggin’ This Thing

8:20 PM: Jeez, that one fusillade from Warren on Bloomberg. I’m not sure, in the current dynamics of this race, any of this will redound to Warren’s benefit. But these attacks on Bloomberg on merciless.

8:07 PM: Warren’s line here about why she’d be a better President than Sanders, let me say something about that. I tend to see all of this through the prism of who can beat Trump and who can build the largest political coalition. But when I think about who would likely be the best President in terms of actually using the levers of the presidency, I think Warren would be the best. It’s the mix of her deep grasp of policy and – something that is talked about much less – a deep understanding of the intricacies of how the federal bureaucracy works. Over her dozen years at the highest level of American politics she’s demonstrated that again and again.

8:06 PM: Yikes, that Putin line from Bloomberg.