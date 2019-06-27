Latest
edblog 2020 Elections

‘Hasta La Victoria Siempre’

By
June 27, 2019 6:12 pm

Your amusing political gaffe of the day.

Bill de Blasio tossed out a Che Guevara line at a union rally down in Miami today. In Miami. Did I mention Miami?

He’s now apologizing:

