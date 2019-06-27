‘Hasta La Victoria Siempre’

Your amusing political gaffe of the day.

Bill de Blasio tossed out a Che Guevara line at a union rally down in Miami today. In Miami. Did I mention Miami?

He’s now apologizing:

I did not know the phrase I used in Miami today was associated with Che Guevara & I did not mean to offend anyone who heard it that way. I certainly apologize for not understanding that history. (1/2) — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 27, 2019