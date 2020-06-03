Latest
3 hours ago
Obama Urges Mayors To Review Use Of Force While Addressing George Floyd’s Death
on January 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
4 hours ago
NYT’s Publication Of Tom Cotton’s ‘Send In The Troops’ Op-Ed Sparks Swift Backlash
5 hours ago
Esper Abruptly Reverses Decision To Send Home Active-Duty Troops Deployed Around DC

Big News, Bad News

By
|
June 3, 2020 10:21 p.m.

Trump and Barr are patrolling DC with federal prison guards from the units trained to deal with prison riots and emergency situations in federal prisons. These appear to be at least some of the federal police who have been refusing to identify themselves on the streets of DC.

Whatever you can say about these teams and the tactics they use these are not people you want doing crowd control with civilians.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30