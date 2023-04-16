Latest
Big GOP Money Man Bails on DeSantis

Thomas Peterffy, CEO of Interactive Brokers Group, at his offices in Greenwich. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)
By
|
April 16, 2023 1:24 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
One of the small community of money-men who fund the Republican party is pulling his support from Ron DeSantis. Thomas Peterffy, the wealthiest man in Florida until Ken Griffin relocated there for tax reasons, tells The Financial Times that “because of [DeSantis’s] stance on abortion and book banning … myself, and a bunch of friends, are holding our powder dry.”

Peterffy states the matter with some ambiguity. But it doesn’t seem that the issue is that these positions are unacceptable to him. It’s more that he thinks they make DeSantis unelectable in the general election or at a steep disadvantage. If he runs hard right on these issues to beat Trump, Peterffy says, “the Republicans have a very big problem.”

Peterffy isn’t one of the top handful of biggest Republican givers. Griffin who recently transitioned to being a Floridian gave $73 million to Republican causes in 2022, the most of any giver in the country. That compares to Peterffy’s $7.7 million. But he is one of the couple dozen who increasingly fund the Republican party as small donor contributions have atrophied.

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
