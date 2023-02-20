Latest
Biden Visits Kyiv

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 20: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - 'UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) U.S. President Joe Biden ... KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 20: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - 'UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) U.S. President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 20, 2023. (Photo by UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
February 20, 2023 10:54 a.m.
To the great distress of many MAGA Republicans, President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv early this morning (U.S. time). Here are some of the most striking images.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
