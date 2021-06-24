Latest
Biden Says He Has a Deal

By
|
June 24, 2021 1:06 p.m.

This seems to be the framework I noted below: small bipartisan deal on hard infrastructure. The rest of the Biden plan passed through reconciliation.

As noted, Nancy Pelosi made clear she’s not bringing any deal to the House floor until both of the votes are in hand in the Senate.

But note this: Biden says five Republicans. In other words, that’s five Republicans short of the numbers required to pass the 60 vote filibuster threshold. So this is basically moot as part of any larger framework unless there are at least five more Republican votes.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
