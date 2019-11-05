Bevin Goes Down Wrapped in Impeachment

It appears that Republican Matt Bevin has gone down to defeat in the Kentucky governor’s race. Democrat Andy Beshear will be the state’s next governor. Republicans are having a solid night overall in the state. So it’s worth considering what this result means and what it doesn’t. Matt Bevin is many ways a toxic figure, even in a deep red state. He dismantled a very popular and successful implementation of the ACA. This is mainly about Bevin’s unpopularity, which was well earned.

Why it’s important is this: Bevin went all in on impeachment to get himself over the finish line. He brought in Trump for a caustic, aggressive rally last night to finish the sale. But it didn’t work. That’s a big deal.

It doesn’t mean Kentucky is trending against Republicans and it doesn’t mean impeachment is popular. But even in a state Trump won by 30 points nationalizing the race around impeachment wasn’t enough to turn a close race in Bevin’s favor. I actually thought it would be enough. Not because impeachment is bad politics for Democrats but because it stands to reason that in a very pro-Trump state the polarization around the issue could leveraged to Republican advantage. But again, it didn’t work.

You can never base too much on a single race. But this is a big thumbs down on Republican claims that impeachment is going to be an albatross around the necks of swing district Democrats.