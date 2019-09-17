Being a House Republican Apparently Sucks

Some of the most important work of government happens down at the city and county level. So it’s no knock on Boards of Supervisors, city councilors and the like. But the latest Republican retirement from the House – Paul Cook (R-CA) – is a remarkable commentary. He’s leaving the House to run for the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. I think you’d have to look pretty long and hard for a similar retirement really anywhere.
More In Edblog
-
19 hours agoLet’s Talk About This
-
22 hours agoA World of Refugees
-
1 day agoThis Week’s Focus On Climate