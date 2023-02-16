Be Careful in Idaho

Two Idaho legislators have introduced a bill that would make it a misdemeanor to administrator an mRNA COVID vaccine in the state of Idaho. “A person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state,” reads the text of the proposed legislation.

The two legislators are Rep. Tammy Nichols (R) and Rep. Judy Boyle (R). Nichols says she has concerns about inadequate testing and regulatory oversight that “may not have been done like we thought it should’ve been done” and “a lot of information that comes out with concerns to blood clots and heart issues.”

Thanks to TPM Reader RS for letting me know about this ludicrous development.