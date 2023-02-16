Latest
2 hours ago
Wyden Calls On Biden To Ignore A Future Ban On Abortion Medication
5 hours ago
Don Bolduc Becomes The Latest Die-Hard Trump Ally To Endorse Nikki Haley
6 hours ago
Judge Releases Excerpts of Fulton County Grand Jury Trump 2020 Report
23 hours ago
Nashville Councilwoman Faces Down GOP Lawmakers Who Want To Rename John Lewis Way After Trump

Be Careful in Idaho

By
|
February 16, 2023 4:16 p.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Two Idaho legislators have introduced a bill that would make it a misdemeanor to administrator an mRNA COVID vaccine in the state of Idaho. “A person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state,” reads the text of the proposed legislation.

The two legislators are Rep. Tammy Nichols (R) and Rep. Judy Boyle (R). Nichols says she has concerns about inadequate testing and regulatory oversight that “may not have been done like we thought it should’ve been done” and “a lot of information that comes out with concerns to blood clots and heart issues.”

Thanks to TPM Reader RS for letting me know about this ludicrous development.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: