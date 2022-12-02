Latest
Area Judge Drop Kicked to Eternal Shame

By
|
December 1, 2022 11:01 p.m.

I wanted to slow down a bit and make sure you absorb the full weight of the 11 circuit ruling today in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Specifically this was a ruling on the civil suit which Donald Trump brought to short circuit and hobble the Justice Department probe of his theft and illegal possession of a host of high classified documents at his South Florida villa. Remember Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee judge who Trump forum-shopped into the case and who then proceeded to disregard logic, precedent and self-respect to take up as, in essence, Trump’s own lawyer from the bench. The three judge panel, made up of two Trump appointees and one George W. Bush appointee, ruled against every aspect of Cannon’s involvement in the case, including being involved at all in the first place. The whole Special Master episode? Nope. Done. Josh Kovensky walks us through the details.

