Are You a Fired Federal Employee? Let Us Give You a Free Membership

By
|
February 27, 2025 10:32 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

We’d like you to know that if you are a recently fired federal employee we want to give you a free one year membership to TPM. This is not a new offer or program, simply a new application of our community-supported membership program which dates back to the beginning of TPM’s membership program in 2012. As the sign-up page puts it: “Community-supported memberships are designed to give TPM readers on fixed incomes or those who are suffering financial hardship access to the same benefits as TPM Prime members.” It’s our way of balancing the needs of our business model (paid subscriptions) with the imperatives of our values: we don’t want anyone to be denied access to the journalism and commentary we publish because of financial need. To take us up on our offer just click right here. If you are suffering a financial hardship for any other reason or on a fixed income our invitation is for you as well. We have an additional program which entitles any registered student, full time or part time, to a free membership as well. Click here for that.

All community-supported and student memberships are made possible by readers who contribute to The TPM Journalism Fund.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
