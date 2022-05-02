Another Recommendation

Latest
By
|
May 2, 2022 9:46 a.m.

This thread by Ian Kearns is the best I’ve seen so far capturing the totality of the situation in the Russo-Ukraine War and what we can and can’t do about it. It is an extremely dangerous crisis because both sides now have themselves committed to what they see as commitments and needs they cannot walk away from. He does a good job in my mind of making clear the need for both firmness/resolve and restraint and — since that’s easy enough to agree with and say in the abstract — just what those mean in this context.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
