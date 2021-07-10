Another Piece of the 2022 Puzzle

Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo confirms that Oath Keepers founder and leader Stewart Rhodes was at CPAC in Dallas last night as an officially credentialed guest hobnobbing the the elite of the Republican party and conservative movement.

Rhodes was not himself at the January 6th insurrection but he’s the leader of one of the two domestic terrorist groups currently being investigated by the FBI for their role planning and carrying out the January 6th insurrection. He’s at the center of the investigation, as Matt Shuham discussed here as recently as yesterday evening.

And yet, there he was, a guest in good standing at the biggest annual GOP get together. The leaders of the GOP continue to hobnob literally with the folks behind the insurrection. As we’ve discussed, President Trump is making vindication for the Jan 6th insurrectionists the central theme of his 2022 electioneering. The party he leads is following his lead.