Former Israeli military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot waves an Israeli flag as he addresses supporters at an election-night rally following the announcement of the first exit polls in Tel Aviv, Israel, ...

Former Israeli military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot waves an Israeli flag as he addresses supporters at an election-night rally following the announcement of the first exit polls in Tel Aviv, Israel, early on October 28, 2026. Votes were being counted to elect the 120 members of the Knesset and determine the formation of Israel's next government in the country's first parliamentary election since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Tomer Neuberg / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

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