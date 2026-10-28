Former Israeli military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot waves an Israeli flag as he addresses supporters at an election-night rally following the announcement of the first exit polls in Tel Aviv, Israel, ... Former Israeli military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot waves an Israeli flag as he addresses supporters at an election-night rally following the announcement of the first exit polls in Tel Aviv, Israel, early on October 28, 2026. Votes were being counted to elect the 120 members of the Knesset and determine the formation of Israel's next government in the country's first parliamentary election since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Tomer Neuberg / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Here’s a brief follow up on yesterday’s Israeli election now that the actual vote count and results are coming into view. We began with exit polls suggesting that the “change” bloc had secured slightly more seats than the Netanyahu bloc — 52 to 50 seats — with the two Arab parties getting a historically high 18 or 19 seats. Then the exits started to shift to the Netanyahu bloc and Likud officials were claiming he had been dramatically underestimated and would get upwards of 60 seat and perhaps even a majority. The actual results were lopsided in Netanyahu’s direction but as they’ve been counted they’ve trended down. Now with 86% of the vote counted it’s down to 53 seats Netanyahu bloc, 48 for the “change” bloc and 19 for the two Arab parties. If the trend continues, the Netanyahu bloc might fall one or two seats lower but I have no insight whether the votes that remain will continue that downward trend.

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Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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